PHOTOS: Turkey wandering Spokane with arrow sticking out of it

Residents living along N. West Point Drive and N. Pettet Drive that run alongside the Spokane River are a little on edge after seeing at least two turkeys with arrows sticking out of them. One man who lives in the neighborhood spotted one of the injured turkeys while he was walking his dog Thursday morning. He was able to send us photos of the turkey which show an arrow going completely through the bird’s back side. He also told us that another neighbor of his, reported seeing a hen with an arrow sticking out of it as well about a week ago.

We sent our reporter Peter Maxwell on a wild turkey chase to see if he could find the bird. Much to our (and his) surprise, he found the turkey with the arrow and immediately called the Department of Fish and Wildlife, who came out to assess the situation.

By mid-afternoon, a wildlife officer arrived on scene and said the arrow doesn't appear to be hitting any vital organs and the bird can still fly. In fact, when we found it, it appeared to be wiggling in a way to try and get the arrow out. Wildlife officers expect the turkey will be fine once the arrow comes out.



Earlier this morning, we spoke with Sergeant Mike Sprecher with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on the phone and he said the WDFW encourages people to report injured animals, but that it can often be hard to locate the animals if they are on the move. He also said they have to prioritize their work and that sometimes they are not able to respond immediately to calls, especially if there is no danger to the public.