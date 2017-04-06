PHOTOS: Turkey wandering Spokane with arrow sticking out of it - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Turkey wandering Spokane with arrow sticking out of it

Posted: Updated:

Residents living along N. West Point Drive and N. Pettet Drive that run alongside the Spokane River are a little on edge after seeing at least two turkeys with arrows sticking out of them.  One man who lives in the neighborhood spotted one of the injured turkeys while he was walking his dog Thursday morning. He was able to send us photos of the turkey which show an arrow going completely through the bird’s back side. He also told us that another neighbor of his, reported seeing a hen with an arrow sticking out of it as well about a week ago.

We sent our reporter Peter Maxwell on a wild turkey chase to see if he could find the bird. Much to our (and his) surprise, he found the turkey with the arrow and immediately called the Department of Fish and Wildlife, who came out to assess the situation. 

By mid-afternoon, a wildlife officer arrived on scene and said the arrow doesn't appear to be hitting any vital organs and the bird can still fly. In fact, when we found it, it appeared to be wiggling in a way to try and get the arrow out. Wildlife officers expect the turkey will be fine once the arrow comes out. 

Earlier this morning, we spoke with Sergeant Mike Sprecher with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on the phone and he said the WDFW encourages people to report injured animals, but that it can often be hard to locate the animals if they are on the move. He also said they have to prioritize their work and that sometimes they are not able to respond immediately to calls, especially if there is no danger to the public.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

Here is the full written statement the WDFW sent to us:

"The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is interested in the reports received about turkeys with arrows stuck in them near Pettit Drive.  To date, the reports WDFW has received about the injured turkeys indicated they were still  mobile.  The challenge is in locating the injured turkey/wildlife and then trying to capture it.  Unless the person reporting the violation remains with the turkey/injured wildlife until WDFW arrives, or additional calls are received providing updated locations, it can be difficult to locate and capture any injured wildlife.  An immediate response is not always possible due to competing priorities.  WDFW encourages people to report suspected poaching violations or injured wildlife.  WDFW staff tries to answers all calls/inquiries from the public and the most appropriate action may not always be a physical response to the scene." 

Another issue that has neighbors worried is the possibility that someone may be shooting a bow and arrow within city limits, which is illegal.

The WDFW tells us it is possible that this bird was hit outside of the city limits and made his way into the city. There have been many cases where animals survive for a long time, even behaving uninjured, despite injury from an arrow.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 18:24:08 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

  • Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-07-08 16:28:48 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

  • Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 17:29:39 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:05:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

  • Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 01:05:03 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

  • 17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-09 00:31:34 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>
    •   