PHOTOS: Property Crime Crackdown: Law enforcement has thousands - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Property Crime Crackdown: Law enforcement has thousands of found items in evidence locker

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Every now and then, law enforcement (Spokane Police, Spokane County Sheriff's Office) sends us photos of found items, or recovered stolen items they are trying to reunite with rightful owners. 

Often times, those stories do quite well for us because let's face it, many of us have been or at least know someone who has been the victim of a property crime. Law enforcement could probably send us photos every week of items they are trying to get back to their owners. 

On Thursday, KHQ's Joe McHale got an inside look at the evidence locker where a lot of recovered items sit in a sort of purgatory. You might even have some property sitting in this "Island of Misfit Recovered Property." But you have to be able to prove it's yours. 

If your stuff is stolen, missing or found, you can get it back in a timely manner, if you have the following information: 

  • Serial number
  • Driver's license number & state abbreviation engraved on item
  • Specific details about missing item

If you see anything in the photos above (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE) that you think may be yours and can prove it, you can call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at 509-625-4130.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 18:24:08 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

  • Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-07-08 16:28:48 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

  • Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 17:29:39 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-09 00:31:34 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>

  • Fishermen rescued from sinking vessel off Oregon coast

    Fishermen rescued from sinking vessel off Oregon coast

    Saturday, July 8 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-07-08 22:32:36 GMT

    NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking commercial fishing vessel about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the Oregon coast at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Coast Guard officials say two helicopters plucked the men from the 40-foot vessel west of Coos Bay and flew them to North Bend where they were released without needing medical attention.

    >>

    NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking commercial fishing vessel about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the Oregon coast at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Coast Guard officials say two helicopters plucked the men from the 40-foot vessel west of Coos Bay and flew them to North Bend where they were released without needing medical attention.

    >>

  • Indiana Sheriff's K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Indiana Sheriff's K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Saturday, July 8 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-07-08 21:33:55 GMT

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana sheriff's deputy and school resource officer has been suspended pending the results of an investigation after he left his K9 partner, Mojo, in a hot car and the dog died of apparent heat stroke Thursday.

    >>

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana sheriff's deputy and school resource officer has been suspended pending the results of an investigation after he left his K9 partner, Mojo, in a hot car and the dog died of apparent heat stroke Thursday.

    >>
    •   