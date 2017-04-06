Post Falls man with 'lengthy criminal history' back in jail accused of stealing pickup and kicking deputy

A 24-year-old Post Falls man who, according to deputies, has a lengthy criminal history in Kootenai County and Washington for all of his adult life, is back in jail after being accused of stealing a pickup and then kicking a deputy during his arrest.

Wednesday afternoon, the owner of a stolen Ford Ranger called police to report he had just spotted his stolen pickup being driving by 24-year-old Levi Pogue in the area of Hauser Lake. The owner attempted to follow the pickup, but lost sight of it in the area of Three Forks Road and Smith Road just north of Hauser Lake.

During the search for the stolen pickup, deputies found and arrested 26-year-old Martin Westlake, who was wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, failure to notify and driving without privileges in an unrelated case.

Later, deputies were talking with an area resident when a pickup pulled into the driveway and stopped. Deputies say a man they recognized as Pogue got out of the pickup's bed. Pogue accused the driver of the pickup of setting him up, according to a press release.

Deputies say during his arrest, Pogue became combative, resisted arrest and then kicked a deputy in the arm.

The stolen pickup was recovered a short distance away where Pogue was seen abandoning it by a property owner.

Pogue was booked into the Kootenai County Jail. The Sheriff's Office says his criminal history includes charges in both Idaho and Washington that include Vehicle Theft, Grand Theft, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Drugs, Traffic Violations and numerous probation/parole violations.