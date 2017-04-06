Thousands of gallons of raw sewage spilled into Hayden Lake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage spilled into Hayden Lake

Posted: Updated:
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho -

A failed sewer connection caused thousands of gallons of raw sewage to leak into Hayden Lake. 

The Hayden Lake Recreational Water and Sewer District says they were notified about the failed connection Wednesday, when sewage was seeping from the ground near E Jacobs Ladder Trail.

The district estimates a release of 3,500 to 17,000 gallons of raw sewage over an unknown period of time. 

The area was heavily disinfected with sodium hypochlorite and washed down and does not pose any known threat to public health. 

The release was immediately reported to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene and the Environmental Protection Agency. 

