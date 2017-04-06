Police: Body found in Snake River may be missing fisherman

(AP) - Police say they may have found the body of an Idaho fisherman who was reported missing since 2008.



The Lewiston Tribune reports the body was found in the Snake River near Clarkston, Washington by the Asotin County Sheriff's Office last month. Police believe the body belonged to 66-year-old Gary Thompson who disappeared in Clearwater River in 2008 and was believed to have drowned.



The body was taken to Seattle for forensic testing. A pair of tennis shoes, a money clip and a set of keys also provided clues to the body's identity.



Police called Gary Thompson's wife Sharon on Thursday. She was able to identify the items as her husband's.



She says she considered the news a birthday present because she finally knows what happened to her husband.



___



Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/6/2017 7:44:17 AM (GMT -7:00)