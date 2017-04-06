Police: Body found in Snake River may be missing fisherman

Police: Body found in Snake River may be missing fishermanPosted: Updated:
Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home.>>
Another small quake shakes SE Montana
LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.>>
Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.>>
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
Washington State Patrol: Trooper kills man with knife
LACEY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a man Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near Lacey after the man threatened the trooper with a knife. Trooper Brooke Bova says the shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. after the trooper pulled the man over. Officials say the man had called 911 and requested "suicide by cop.">>
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.>>
Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search
BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.>>
17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.>>
Fishermen rescued from sinking vessel off Oregon coast
NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking commercial fishing vessel about 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the Oregon coast at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Coast Guard officials say two helicopters plucked the men from the 40-foot vessel west of Coos Bay and flew them to North Bend where they were released without needing medical attention.>>
Indiana Sheriff's K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana sheriff's deputy and school resource officer has been suspended pending the results of an investigation after he left his K9 partner, Mojo, in a hot car and the dog died of apparent heat stroke Thursday.>>
Fire department warns of danger in charging devices near bed
KHQ.com - Parents: Do you let your kids charge their phones or tablets next to their beds? One fire department is hoping you double check where your mobile devices are charging because it might be putting you in danger. The warning comes courtesy of the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department.>>
Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby
An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama. Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting.>>
Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) -Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest. Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.>>
American gored at Pamplona bull run promises to run again
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - One of the two Americans gored Saturday during this year's second running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona is swearing that he will run again before the festival is over. Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old writer who also was gored three years ago at the San Fermin festival, was in stable condition.>>
Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released. He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.>>
