New K-9 joins Grant County Sheriff's Office

The Grant County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new K-9 to their team Thursday.

Meet K-9 Edo (pronounced EE-doe) and his partner Deputy Tyson Voss.

K-9 Edo is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands.

After testing 35 different dogs at one of the leading vendors for strong and social police and military dogs, Deputy Voss and his instructor, former Spokane County Deputy Bond, decided on Edo.

K-9 Edo will be attending a 10 week basic K-9 school in Spokane starting April 17th.

Upon his graduation, K-9 Edo will join K-9 Grizzly and K-9 Chicka on patrol.

“The Grant County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit has been funded almost entirely by the donations and support of Grant County citizens,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “We are grateful for all the support and generosity which made a dream a reality.”