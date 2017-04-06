Body found behind motel in Coeur d'Alene

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind the Two Lakes motel in Coeur d'Alene near a small pond.

Deputies have turned over the investigation to the Coeur d'Alene City Police Department because it is within their jurisdiction.

KHQ reporter Adam Mayer is on the scene to bring us more details.

He says police are using a drone to survey the area.

KHQ spoke with a man police were questioning about the situation. He tells us that he was fishing when he noticed something strange in the wooded area.

We will update this story when we have more information.