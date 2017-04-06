Lawmaker: Fight for Idaho victims' rights amendment not over

(AP) - A key legislative leader is promising to reintroduce a proposal amending Idaho's constitution to expand the rights of crime victims and their families.



Senate Majority Caucus Chair Todd Lakey said Thursday he will bring back his proposal during the 2018 legislative session after his first version was spiked by a House committee earlier this year.



The proposal would have required that crime victims be notified of all court proceedings and be heard at each step along the way. It also would have declared that full and timely restitution is a right. However, critics argued that the proposal was too broad.



Lakey made the announcement with the support of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who has signed a proclamation dedicating this week to raising awareness of crime victims' rights.

