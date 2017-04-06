Slide repair on Idaho 3 is underway

Another north Idaho highway has been impacted by the moisture of a historic Idaho winter.

Crews began repairs to a 100-foot section of Idaho 3 Thursday morning.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the section at Black Lake has been sliding about an inch per day.

Limitations will be in place in the area for at least the next week.

Crews will remove the surface layer of asphalt and build the road back up with additional road base material.

The section has been reduced to one lane during repairs and will open back up to two when the repairs have been completed.

The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph and will remain in place for the safety of drivers and motorcyclists while crews monitor the slide.