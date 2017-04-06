City lifts emergency restrictions on Spokane River use

With the Spokane River now below official flood stage, the emergency declaration closing public access to the river within the City of Spokane has been lifted.

City officials are continuing to urge people to stay out of the river while flows remain high.

Spokane Fire Department officials stress that people should continue to use great caution around the river, which is running very fast and is very cold.

The Parks Department reports that some portions of the Centennial Trail on Upriver Drive are still submerged and remain closed.

The City did reopen Upriver Drive this week, after a section of it has been closed as a result of flooding.