UPDATE: Charges against Bonner County murder suspect Nathan Utt - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Charges against Bonner County murder suspect Nathan Utt dropped

Posted: Updated:
Murder charges against Nathan Utt have been dropped. Murder charges against Nathan Utt have been dropped.

UPDATE: Wednesday 11:00 a.m.

The Bonner County Prosecutor has confirmed with KHQ that murder charges against Nathan Utt have been dropped. The prosecutor says Utt had an alibi that checked out. 

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says Utt was initially the primary suspect in the death of 78-year-old Shirley Ann Ramey after local eyewitnesses said they saw Utt in the area of Ramey's home prior to her death on April 5, 2017. Based on the seriousness of the crime, an arrest warrant was issued and Utt was eventually arrested and charged. 

On Wednesday, those charges were dropped after Utt provided investigators with "legitimate and verifiable information as to his whereabouts." Utt told detectives he was in Eugene, Oregon at the time of Ramey's death, which detectives were able to confirm. After receiving this information, Utt was released and charges against him were dropped without prejudice by the Bonner County Prosecutor. 

The investigation into Ramey's death is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office says other leads are still being looked into. 

Residents in the area are asked to remain vigilant, and anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact either Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525 or to report anonymous tips to 208-255-COPS (2677).

Previous Coverage:

Update, Saturday 1:40 p.m.: Following the arrest of Bonner County murder suspect Nathan Utt, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports they are continuing to interview witnesses and process evidence in what Sheriff Daryl Wheeler called a "complicated and tenacious investigation" on Saturday.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the murder of 78-year-old Hope, Idaho, resident Shirley Ann Ramey. Utt was taken into custody at the Spokane Amtrak station overnight Friday into Saturday morning without incident.

Deputies report it took more than 24 hours into the murder investigation to identify Utt as a suspect and find probable cause to bring charges against him. The sheriff's office says there appears to be no relationship between the Rameys and Utt, who at the time of the murder on April 5, was living in a camper on Trestle Creek Road, about one-fourth of a mile from Ramey's home.

As part of the investigation, detectives discovered that Utt had fled Idaho and was believed to be in Oregon. With help from the US Marshall Service, authorities were able to track Utt's whereabouts and arrest him in Spokane. Utt is currently in the Spokane County Jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

Sheriff Wheeler praised all the agencies involved in bringing Utt into custody, including Sandpoint Police, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department Community Action Team, Spokane Police, Spokane Sheriff's Office as well as the Bonner County Sheriff's Office.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Ramey family as they deal with this senseless tragedy," Sheriff Wheeler said in a release.

Update, Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports that, with the assistance of the US Marshall's Service, Nathan Lane Utt was taken in to custody in Spokane Friday night. Authorities tracked the murder suspect down and arrested him without further danger or threat to the community.

Update: Bonner County Sheriff's Office have identified the elderly woman murdered Thursday as 78-year-old Shirley Ann Ramey from Hope. 

Suspect Nathan Lane Utt now has a first degree murder warrant issued for his arrest. 

He is still currently at large. 

If you have any information where he might be, please call police immediately. 

He is considered armed and dangerous and caution should be taken if contacted. 

_______

Previous Coverage:

Deputies in Bonner County are searching for 41-year-old Nathan Lane Utt, a transient they believe murdered an elderly woman Thursday.

Deputies responded to a residence on Trestle Creek Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive elderly woman who was discovered by her husband.

When deputies arrived, they determined that she had died and investigation was initiated.

After careful investigation, they determined Utt as a suspect.

Utt is considered armed and dangerous and caution should be taken if you see him.

He is described as 6’1 tall, 180lbs and is believed to be wearing a blue colored jacket or green full-length trench coat.

He generally carries a backpack with him and is known to frequent local soup kitchens and food banks in the Sandpoint area.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has had recent contact with Utt.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 18:24:08 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

  • Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Another small quake shakes SE Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-07-08 16:28:48 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

    LINCOLN, Mont. - The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake shook residents near Helena, Montana, early Saturday morning. The USGS says the 4.1 magnitude quake was reported around 4:30 a.m. about 13 km southeast of Lincoln, Montana. This is the latest report of a quake in the area following a reported 5.8 magnitude struck near Lincoln late Wednesday night.

    >>

  • Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Body found in Moses Lake believed to be missing man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 17:29:39 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies report a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando. Pando was the subject of a search after his submerged car was found Thursday near the McConihe Flats community.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:05:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

  • Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 01:05:03 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

  • 17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-09 00:31:34 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>
    •   