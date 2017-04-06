Smashed windows lead to stolen firefighter gear

A firefighter's sense of security was burned after a crook smashed his windows and took gear out of his car. It happened near 7th and Howard in Spokane.

Robert, who didn't want to give his last name, told KHQ, whoever smashed his windows with a rock, did some pretty bad damage but he's not the only victim. There's others on his block that have had similar issues.

He thinks it may be happening in the early morning hours because he's walked late at night before and hasn't seen anything. He says this is the second time this has happened to him in a course of three months and that's it's just getting annoying. "The first time, it just seemed like a random act of vandalism because the jeep had a soft top on it and those really aren't hard to break into and they smashed the window anyways and left somebody's stolen mail in there but this time, they just smashed the window with even more force and made sure the rock did some damage to my radio," said Robert.

He's searching for his expensive firefighting bag that was stolen. It's called a Mystery Ranch hotshot pack. It's all black, and bulky, with lots of pouches.

If you happen to know anything, you are asked to give Crime Check a call: 509-456-2233