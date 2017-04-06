Man upset by homeless camp in his backyard

Just imagine a homeless camp in your own backyard. It's pretty much a reality for one Peaceful Valley man who says there are always homeless people coming through his backyard to get to a wooded area and he's tired of it.

"I feel threatened," said Jack Brown. Brown says he never knows what's going to happen when he steps outside his home. There's homeless people making way through his private property. They walk over the hill and set up camp. "I confronted an individual this summer last year and he flipped me off going through my property," said Brown.

There's mounds of trash, clothing, and filth that he's been dealing with for the past eight years. "During the day, you'll see people with backpacks or carts or whatever, carrying stuff, then we'll watch them go down the road and disappear," said Brown.

While KHQ crews were there, city crews showed up and assessed the damage done. At the same time, we found someone trying to make their way back to one of the camps. City crews immediately went back into the camp and waited for the man and told him to leave.

One man with the city told KHQ he's cleaned the area at least 4 to 5 times before. He says they will be back tomorrow on Friday.

The city says now that they have a new line that you can call which is 311, they are responsive to peoples issues. They say if you are dealing with an issue like Brown's, to call 311 and report it.