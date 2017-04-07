Mad Minute Stories from Thursday, April 6

1. CATFISH FALLS FROM SKY:

WINTER HAVEN, FL - Just about everyone, especially here in Florida, has a big fish story. But Leonard Vanderpool has, arguably, the best one of all.

Vanderpool got so excited when it happened Monday night, he called Winter Haven Police. Even the woman who took the call was flabbergasted.

"I told her, 'You're not going to believe this, but a fish dropped out of the sky and it is in my pool,'" he recalled for FOX 13 News.

Vanderpool and his wife were just sitting down to watch re-runs of "The Larence Welk Show"on TV when they heard a big 'BOOM' outside. They ran outside to find a hole in their lanai and a catfish doing laps in their pool.

The Vanderpools and the officer who came to help concluded that a bird must have been flying overhead with the catfish in it's talons. For whatever reason, the bird let go, and the fish plummeted down, crashed through the screen and ended up in the pool.

Amazingly, the fish survived and was sent back to nearby Lake Ruby. What are the odds of that happening? Not very high.

"I have never heard of that happening to nobody," said Vanderpool. "So I bought a lottery ticket thinking I might win. But I only got one number."

================================================================

2. Heavy construction equipment stolen from NY lighthouse

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A group restoring a century-old lighthouse on Long Island's North Shore says an 800-pound piece of construction equipment has been stolen from the work site.

Members of the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society tell Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2ocS3LK ) that a pile grapple was stolen from a barge being used to restore the lighthouse's foundation. A pile grapple is used to lift and move heavy building material.

The group says the machinery, discovered missing on March 27, is too heavy to have fallen off the barge. A check of the water around the barge found no sign of the equipment.

The contractor for the project says other equipment has been stolen and a 22-foot boat was vandalized.

The society owns the 1912 structure, located at the junction of Huntington Harbor and Lloyd Harbor on the Suffolk-Nassau county border.

Suffolk County police are investigating.

================================================================

3. Machete cuts off man's hand in fight, but it gets reattached

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts man whose hand was cut off by a machete during a fight has had it reattached, and authorities say the suspect has been ordered held without bail.

The Sun (http://bit.ly/2oNAxeD ) reports that police responded to a Lowell public housing project Wednesday night. Prosecutors said officers at first found only the hand because the victim ran away screaming.

His family told authorities the hand was reattached at a hospital.

The suspect, 54-year-old Domingo Ayala, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a hearing to determine whether he is dangerous. He faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the victim got into an argument with Ayala's son, and at some point Ayala retrieved the machete. Ayala's attorney did not immediately return a phone call.

==================================================================

4. Dead gator in Florida dorm room means warning for students

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Wildlife officials say they've issued warnings to three Florida Gulf Coast University students who took a dead alligator to a dorm room and posted pictures of it on social media.

The News-Press (https://goo.gl/Hnp4fE) reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent an officer to the college after getting a call from school police about the alligator.

School spokesman Brian Norris says the students claimed to have found the reptile dead on the side of the road. Wildlife officers took possession of the carcass and confirmed it had been road kill.

The school gave the three students warnings for possession of an alligator without proper permits.

=====================================================================

5. Inmate forms 2 political action committees from behind bars

CHICAGO (AP) -- An Illinois man sentenced to 10 years in prison for bilking an acquaintance out of $93,000 has started two political action committees from behind bars.

The Center for Public Integrity reported (http://bit.ly/2nJqhDB ) that Angelo Pesce (PEY'-shee) is a convicted felon and cannot vote, but there's nothing stopping him from creating the fundraising entities.

Papers filed last week with the Federal Election Commission identify the 51-year-old Pesce as the PACs' treasurer and agent and list his mailing address as the Taylorville Correctional Center in central Illinois.

The filings don't explain who or what will benefit from the donations, but the name of one urges impeachment of an unnamed target referenced with an expletive and the other appears to support pedophiles.

Federal law doesn't ban felons from soliciting money via PACs

=========================================================================

6. Solar panels to help power Kentucky Coal Museum

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- The Kentucky Coal Museum won't need as much coal anymore.

The museum in Benham, Kentucky, is installing solar panels on its roof, part of a project aimed at lowering the energy costs of one of the city's largest electric customers.

Opened in 1994, the museum is housed in a building that was once the company store for the former coal camp town. The museum houses relics from the state's coal mining past, including some items from the personal collection of "Coal Miner's Daughter" country singer Loretta Lynn.

Kentucky is the nation's third largest coal producer. But government officials have been searching for ways to diversify the state's energy sources as more coal-fired power plants are replaced by natural gas. The state legislature recently lifted its decades-old ban on nuclear power.

================================================

7. Camping Cockatoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A yearslong fight over letting a cockatoo named Tootsie onto Rhode Island campgrounds might have finally reached a compromise.

A proposal to let some exotic pets onto state-owned campsites was vetoed in 2012 by then-Gov. Lincoln Chafee. Another attempt stalled in the legislature in 2015.

Now, Democratic state Rep. Evan Shanley said he's found a way to make it work after meeting with the state veterinarian and environmental officials. His bill would allow cockatoos, parakeets and other birds in the parrot family onto campgrounds but not gerbils, turtles and goldfish, which a previous version of the bill sought to allow.

"I have no idea why gerbils, turtles and goldfish were included," Shanley said.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the bill Thursday. The proposal would allow up to two birds in the parrot family per campsite, so long as the birds stay inside a recreational vehicle or camper.

Warwick resident Tom Wharton has been fighting for permission to let his 23-year-old cockatoo accompany him to campgrounds around the state, as dogs and cats are allowed to do.

"She loves the outdoors," Wharton said. "There's no logical reason why she can't accompany me."

Shanley, a Warwick Democrat, took up Tootsie's cause this year. It was originally championed by his Republican predecessor, former Rep. Joe Trillo.

Wharton said he used to like to take Tootsie to a campsite near the ocean, but they were kicked out following complaints.

"She's safe, she's quiet, she loves children," Wharton said. "She's not a nuisance in any way. She's just a bird."

=====================================================

8. graffitti wedding proposal

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — A man who spray-painted a marriage proposal on an Ohio shopping center has been fined for criminal mischief and sentenced to community service but says he doesn't regret it.

After all, she said yes.

The Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2nbshrG ) in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) reports a magistrate in Sheffield Lake told 23-year-old Kyle Stump that the more traditional down-on-one-knee proposal might have been preferable.

Stump says he thinks authorities overreacted.

Stump pleaded no contest this week in mayor's court in Sheffield Lake, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Cleveland. He was ordered to pay over $300 in restitution for cleaning the wall, and his community service might include painting fire hydrants.

The mayor says romantic gesture or not, it's still a crime with a penalty.

========================================================== n

9. Man bites Mississippi deputy, says deputy tasted good

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a man bit a deputy, and then complimented the deputy on his taste.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2odVAt1 ) that Adrian Burton was arrested in Waveland on Sunday.

Hancock County sheriff's officials say Deputy Marcus Jasseby pulled over a car Burton was a passenger in because the vehicle had no license plate. Jasseby found drug paraphernalia on Burton and tried to arrest him. Burton allegedly began to resist — and bit the deputy's forearm in the process.

Jasseby shocked the 51-year-old Burton with a stun gun before arresting him. Officials say Burton then told Jasseby that he tasted good.

Police say Jasseby was treated for the bite wound at a hospital and released.

Burton is being held in the Hancock County jail on $8,500 bail.

=============================================

10. Son of jewelry store owner owes rival $35K for bogus review

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts jewelry store has been awarded nearly $35,000 in his lawsuit over a bogus online review written by a worker at a rival shop.

The Patriot Ledger (http://bit.ly/2nb0CYf ) reports that a jury determined Adam Jacobs caused Stephen Blumberg emotional distress by posting a false Yelp review in 2013.

Jacobs is the son of the owner of Toodie's Fine Jewelry in Quincy. Blumberg owns nearby Stephen Leigh Jewelers.

The reviewer wrote that while shopping for a 1.5-carat diamond engagement ring at Blumberg's store, he had a generally poor experience and suggested shoppers "go elsewhere."

Blumberg says the encounter was fabricated.

Jurors ruled that Toodie's wasn't at fault.

The attorney for Jacobs and Toodie's says he's considering an appeal and possible post-trial motions.