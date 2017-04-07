UPDATE: Impairment and speed believed to be factors in head-on collision with fire truck

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A car hit a fire truck head-on at University and Mission in the Spokane Valley early Friday morning at around 4:00 a.m.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says after the crash, firefighters turned their focus to the driver of the car who had to be extricated. The driver, who has not yet been identified suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. The firefighters in the truck were not hurt.

Friday afternoon, after having the road shut down for hours to investigate, it is now believed the driver was impaired and speeding, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Collision involving a fire truck at University and Mission. 5:27 am pic.twitter.com/62EWCYlGfJ — KHQ Local News (@KHQLocalNews) April 7, 2017







