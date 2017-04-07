PHOTOS: Train derailment south of Kettle Falls

A train derailed late Thursday night about 20 miles south of Kettle Falls.

The derailment happened near Duncan Road north of Chewelah on the Kettle Falls International Railway. OmniTrax spokesman Ron Margulis told KHQ the train was not transporting any hazardous materials and the locomotives were not derailed. The cargo in the cars was raw and processed lumber.

All rail traffic in the area remains suspended and the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of our Facebook friend Bruce Nupp II