Former Lake City High School teacher charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16

A former teacher at Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Jeffrey Kantola was employed at the high school from September 2015 to December 2016,when he resigned after at least one parent raised concerns over the suspension of Kantola's chiropractor license.

Prior to teaching, Kantola was a chiropractor in Washington, but had his license revoked in 2004 for having sexual relationships with a patient and employee. At the time of his hiring in the Coeur d'Alene School District, Kantola did disclose his chiropractic license suspension to the district, but when asked if they knew why it was suspended, the district would not say.

In a statement to KHQ, the CDA School District wrote, " Mr. Kantola is no longer an employee of the Coeur d'Alene School District. His employment ended in December of 2016. To our knowledge the charges are not related to the Coeur d'Alene School District or any School District activity."

The crimes Kantola is being charged with allegedly took place last month, however, case documents are sealed, likely because a minor is involved.