Woman arrested, man hospitalized after jumping from 2nd story window

The Investigative Task Force arrested a woman, and a man ended up in the hospital Thursday after trying to run away from law enforcement by jumping out of a second story window of their apartment on Division.

25-year-old Cody L. Burgess and 26-year-old Alishia M. Galbreath are suspected of attempting to use a stolen credit card several times at multiple business locations in the community.



A search warrant was obtained for their apartment after ITF Detective Deam Meyer recognized the two from store surveillance photos presented by a bank fraud specialist during a Financial Fraud/Identity Theft Task Force meeting.

Detective Meyer was already working an extensive case involving the criminal pair, so he began investigating these new incidents.

Detective Meyer made several attempts to find where Burgess and Galbreath might be hiding but had no luck. That is, until a Crime Stoppers Tip came in earlier in the week.

After investigating the tip a bit further, he confirmed the two were staying at an address on Division, which led to the search warrant, the arrest of Galbreath, and Burgess’ failed attempt to flee.

Burgess was hospitalized for his injuries and was not arrested at the time due to his medical needs. He is facing multiple felony counts (Forgery, Identity Theft, Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance) and three felony warrants.

Galbreath was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Identity Theft, Forgery, Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft 3rd Degree.

This investigation is still active and could result in additional felony and misdemeanor charges.