Mad Minute Stories for Friday, April 7 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mad Minute Stories for Friday, April 7

Posted: Updated:

1. Carcasses in Pennsylvania park are for environmental study

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) -- Don't disturb the carcasses.

That's the message folks at the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in eastern Pennsylvania have for visitors.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has placed deer carcasses in the nature park in hopes of drawing out carnivores and scavengers like turkey vultures.

The agency says it's for its BioBlitz 2017 on Saturday. That's when scientists, students and volunteers will comb through the park for 12 hours, studying what kinds of animals are living there.

The park tells visitors to its Facebook page that the carcasses will be disposed of after the study. But, for now, they're to be left alone.

===============================================

2. airline upset with cello

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Local news reports say a musician was booted off an American Airlines flight after the crew said his cello posed a safety risk.

John Kaboff says he was removed from his flight on Tuesday from Reagan National Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport after the crew said his cello touched the floor and couldn't be strapped into the extra seat he brought for it. He says he asked for a seatbelt extension to better cradle the $100,000 cello, but was denied.

The 46-year-old Kaboff of Vienna, Virginia says ground personnel acknowledged the error and booked him on the next American Airlines flight to Chicago.

The reports say American Airlines apologized to Kaboff for "the inconvenience" that he experienced.

===================================================

3. Wild turkey Dodges traffic

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) -- A wild turkey is giving thanks after safely making its way across a heavily trafficked Massachusetts interstate during rush hour.

A helicopter camera caught the dramatic scene in Lynnfield, just north of Boston.

The fowl ran afoul of motorists on Interstate 95 on Wednesday. Some drivers had to swerve to avoid striking it.

The turkey walked most of the way but decided to fly across the last few lanes after a near miss.

The bird was part of a flock that caused intermittent traffic delays by trotting onto the highway.

======================================================

4. snake off the leash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A man who was fined for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park said an animal control officer suggested he use a leash to restrain the reptile.

Jerry Kimball said he initially thought the recommendation was a joke because it was April Fool's Day when he was fined $190 and ticketed last week for "animals running at large," told the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oMstxK ).

"He was literally asking me to put a rope around my snake," Kimball said. "I was like, 'Dude, no.' I was dumbfounded."

Kimball was approached by the officer after a woman complained that his Fire Bee Ball Python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public. She said pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.

"If it's in public and it's not on a leash, it's at large. The ordinance doesn't really distinguish between animals," she said.

DeJong added that snake lovers should be more sensitive to the aversion many people feel toward the animal. While non-venomous snakes are legal to own, not all park visitors will welcome a python in a park.

But Kimball said he considers it his mission to rid the public's fear of snakes.

"That's my purpose in life: To let people know that snakes aren't killers," he said. "What better way to give back than to help people understand these misunderstood creatures?"

Kimball said he plans to fight the ticket in court.

============================================

5. Single Fmaily home

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a 24-bedroom home along North Carolina's Outer Banks has gone to court, arguing the house with enough beds to sleep 50 people is a single-family home.

Multiple media outlets report the owner of the $4.6 million property north of Corolla sued Currituck County last month. The county ordered construction stopped in September 2016, three months after the state Appeals Court also issued a stop-work order.

The court ruling overturned the county's original decision in 2013 that the home complied with residential zoning rules. Neighbors then challenged the county-issued building permit issued to homeowner Elizabeth Letendre.

In January, the Currituck County Board of Commissioners declined to amend its ordinances so Letendre could finish the house. County attorney Ike McKee says the county had no choice.

===============================================

6. cat inturrupts pot hole discussion

BC-EU-ODD--Latvia-Interrupting Cat,1st Ld-Writethru

Riga mayor talks about potholes, interrupted by cat

Eds: Adds photos. AP Video. With AP Photos.

           

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The mayor of Latvia's capital, Riga, was talking about the city's efforts to fix potholes during his weekly online question-and-answer show when he got interrupted ... by his cat Dumka.

           

City Hall spokesman Viktors Smirnovs says the black-and-white fluffy feline decided to have a sip from Nils Usakovs' mug while he was recording the video that was posted Sunday on Facebook.

           

Smirnovs said Friday "we thought it was funny," so the City Hall decided to re-publish the clip Tuesday of the animal strutting into the frame and boldly starting to drink out of mug as Riga's 40-year-old mayor calmly watched.

           

Usakovs tried to pet the cat but it jumped off the desk.

================================================

7. Baseball Stuck On Catchers Gear


ONE OF THE THINGS THAT MAKES BASEBALL SO SPECIAL IS THAT YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN . . .

AND YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED THURSDAY IN ST. LOUIS.

THE CARDINALS HOSTING THE CHICAGO CUBS.

MATT SZCZUR AT THE PLATE FOR THE CUBS.... CARDS PITCHER BRETT CECIL DELIVERS AND IT'S IN THE DIRT.

ALL-WORLD CATCHER YADIER MOLINA BLOCKS IT, BUT THEN CAN'T FIND IT.

WHERE IS THE BASEBALL??????

HE JUMPS TO HIS FEET DESPERATELY LOOKING FOR THE BALL.

BUT LOOK WHERE IT ENDED UP... STUCK TO THE FRONT OF MOLINA'S CHEST PROTECTOR.

BY THE TIME MOLINA REALIZES WHAT'S GOING ON, ALL HE CAN DO IS SMILE. . . .

IT APPEARS THE BALL GOT STUCK TO SOME PINE TAR, OR SOME OTHER SUBSTANCE, THAT SOMEHOW GOT ON MOLINA'S GEAR.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:23:57 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-09 20:04:13 GMT

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>

  • Woman arrested for leaving child in hot car says squad car is 'too hot'

    Woman arrested for leaving child in hot car says squad car is 'too hot'

    Sunday, July 9 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-09 18:46:36 GMT

    SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 5-year-old child in a 107-degree car for 30 minutes to go shopping. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she reportedly told them it was too hot in the back of the cruiser and to turn the air conditioning up.

    >>

    SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 5-year-old child in a 107-degree car for 30 minutes to go shopping. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she reportedly told them it was too hot in the back of the cruiser and to turn the air conditioning up.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in

    Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:04:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.

    >>

  • Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:01:29 GMT

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

  • One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:58:28 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>
    •   