Mad Minute Stories for Friday, April 7

1. Carcasses in Pennsylvania park are for environmental study

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) -- Don't disturb the carcasses.

That's the message folks at the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in eastern Pennsylvania have for visitors.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has placed deer carcasses in the nature park in hopes of drawing out carnivores and scavengers like turkey vultures.

The agency says it's for its BioBlitz 2017 on Saturday. That's when scientists, students and volunteers will comb through the park for 12 hours, studying what kinds of animals are living there.

The park tells visitors to its Facebook page that the carcasses will be disposed of after the study. But, for now, they're to be left alone.

2. airline upset with cello

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Local news reports say a musician was booted off an American Airlines flight after the crew said his cello posed a safety risk.

John Kaboff says he was removed from his flight on Tuesday from Reagan National Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport after the crew said his cello touched the floor and couldn't be strapped into the extra seat he brought for it. He says he asked for a seatbelt extension to better cradle the $100,000 cello, but was denied.

The 46-year-old Kaboff of Vienna, Virginia says ground personnel acknowledged the error and booked him on the next American Airlines flight to Chicago.

The reports say American Airlines apologized to Kaboff for "the inconvenience" that he experienced.

3. Wild turkey Dodges traffic

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) -- A wild turkey is giving thanks after safely making its way across a heavily trafficked Massachusetts interstate during rush hour.

A helicopter camera caught the dramatic scene in Lynnfield, just north of Boston.

The fowl ran afoul of motorists on Interstate 95 on Wednesday. Some drivers had to swerve to avoid striking it.

The turkey walked most of the way but decided to fly across the last few lanes after a near miss.

The bird was part of a flock that caused intermittent traffic delays by trotting onto the highway.

4. snake off the leash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A man who was fined for allowing his pet snake to slither freely in a South Dakota park said an animal control officer suggested he use a leash to restrain the reptile.

Jerry Kimball said he initially thought the recommendation was a joke because it was April Fool's Day when he was fined $190 and ticketed last week for "animals running at large," told the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oMstxK ).

"He was literally asking me to put a rope around my snake," Kimball said. "I was like, 'Dude, no.' I was dumbfounded."

Kimball was approached by the officer after a woman complained that his Fire Bee Ball Python was roaming freely at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong said a city ordinance requires all pets to be leashed or restrained in public. She said pet snakes can be held or kept in a container to comply.

"If it's in public and it's not on a leash, it's at large. The ordinance doesn't really distinguish between animals," she said.

DeJong added that snake lovers should be more sensitive to the aversion many people feel toward the animal. While non-venomous snakes are legal to own, not all park visitors will welcome a python in a park.

But Kimball said he considers it his mission to rid the public's fear of snakes.

"That's my purpose in life: To let people know that snakes aren't killers," he said. "What better way to give back than to help people understand these misunderstood creatures?"

Kimball said he plans to fight the ticket in court.

5. Single Fmaily home

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a 24-bedroom home along North Carolina's Outer Banks has gone to court, arguing the house with enough beds to sleep 50 people is a single-family home.

Multiple media outlets report the owner of the $4.6 million property north of Corolla sued Currituck County last month. The county ordered construction stopped in September 2016, three months after the state Appeals Court also issued a stop-work order.

The court ruling overturned the county's original decision in 2013 that the home complied with residential zoning rules. Neighbors then challenged the county-issued building permit issued to homeowner Elizabeth Letendre.

In January, the Currituck County Board of Commissioners declined to amend its ordinances so Letendre could finish the house. County attorney Ike McKee says the county had no choice.

6. cat inturrupts pot hole discussion

Riga mayor talks about potholes, interrupted by cat

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The mayor of Latvia's capital, Riga, was talking about the city's efforts to fix potholes during his weekly online question-and-answer show when he got interrupted ... by his cat Dumka.

City Hall spokesman Viktors Smirnovs says the black-and-white fluffy feline decided to have a sip from Nils Usakovs' mug while he was recording the video that was posted Sunday on Facebook.

Smirnovs said Friday "we thought it was funny," so the City Hall decided to re-publish the clip Tuesday of the animal strutting into the frame and boldly starting to drink out of mug as Riga's 40-year-old mayor calmly watched.

Usakovs tried to pet the cat but it jumped off the desk.

7. Baseball Stuck On Catchers Gear



ONE OF THE THINGS THAT MAKES BASEBALL SO SPECIAL IS THAT YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN . . .



AND YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED THURSDAY IN ST. LOUIS.



THE CARDINALS HOSTING THE CHICAGO CUBS.



MATT SZCZUR AT THE PLATE FOR THE CUBS.... CARDS PITCHER BRETT CECIL DELIVERS AND IT'S IN THE DIRT.



ALL-WORLD CATCHER YADIER MOLINA BLOCKS IT, BUT THEN CAN'T FIND IT.



WHERE IS THE BASEBALL??????



HE JUMPS TO HIS FEET DESPERATELY LOOKING FOR THE BALL.



BUT LOOK WHERE IT ENDED UP... STUCK TO THE FRONT OF MOLINA'S CHEST PROTECTOR.



BY THE TIME MOLINA REALIZES WHAT'S GOING ON, ALL HE CAN DO IS SMILE. . . .



IT APPEARS THE BALL GOT STUCK TO SOME PINE TAR, OR SOME OTHER SUBSTANCE, THAT SOMEHOW GOT ON MOLINA'S GEAR.