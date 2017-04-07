False alarm fire prompts a new friendship

Honoring a hero... who has a hero of his own.

On Tuesday April 4th, Spokane Valley Fire Captain Mark Hill was dispatched to fire- or so he thought.

“After investigation there was no fire,” Captain Hill said.

But in the process, Captain Hill made a new friend in four-year-old Travin.

“So I took him and put him in the firetruck and in the process showed him our thermal imaging camera,” said Captain Hill.

All the while Travin soaking it in, now seeming Spokane Valley Fire Department’s newest recruit.

“When it was all finished he looked at me and said ‘that’s what I want to do’ and it got me in the feels,” said Captain Hill. “I just felt really fortunate to be in a position to be able to do that. It’s pretty special for me and everyone else that works here at valley fire. I think we all kind of feel the same way.”

Sounds like Captain Hill has a new hero his own, but he had one request of Travin.

“Travin I hope you are watching. You have an open invitation to come down and check out some fire trucks!” said Captain Hill.

Travin it sounds like you have the chance to come down and check out some trucks, and to Captain Hill next week your picture will be up on our Wall of Heroes.