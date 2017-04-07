Washington tribe considers opening marijuana businesses

(AP) - Officials say a Washington Native American tribe is in talks with the state about beginning marijuana sales on their land.



The Kitsap Sun reports Port Gamble S'Klallam Chairman Jeromy Sullivan said they are first working on legalizing marijuana for their adult residents, before they consider opening marijuana selling businesses.



The tribe will be holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss the implications of legal marijuana sales. The tribe's current economic drivers are The Point Casino and Hotel, Gliding Eagle Market and the Heronwould garden. Sullivan says marijuana sales could expand their commercial portfolio.



Liquor and Cannabis Board spokesman Brian Smith said Port Gamble S'Klallam is one of six Washington tribes that is looking to become a marijuana seller.



Community members have said, if legalized, they want strong rules in place to protect youth.



