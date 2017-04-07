Highway 95 opens to alternating traffic after mudslide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Highway 95 opens to alternating traffic after mudslide

by Lexi Perry, Producer
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho -

Update:

10:17 pm- Boundary County Sheriff's Office says Highway 95 is back open for alternating traffic after closing for a mudslide. 

Previous Coverage:

Boundary County Sheriff's Office has closed Highway 95 at Mountain Meadows as an existing mudslide continues to slide. 

The highway is closed in both directions. 

Deputies ask that drivers find an alternate route for their northbound and southbound travels in the area. 

