Department of Labor fines Spokane for safety failures at Waste-to-Energy plant after 2 workers burned

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries says it will fine the city of Spokane $59,400 for safety failures and inadequacies.

The fine comes after two employees were badly burned at the Waste-to-Energy plant in October 2016.

Officials say the workers, 48-year-old Larry Pratt and 39-year-old Craig Law were performing routine maintenance on a boiler, where the garbage burned, when molten came into contact with water, causing severe steam burns on the employees.

One of the men has gone back to work, and the other is still recovering.

The city has 15 days to appeal the citation.