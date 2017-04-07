Wanted teens arrested after fleeing Idaho in stolen Jeep

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two teen boys after an early morning, high-speed pursuit began in Kootenai County and continued into Spokane County.

The two ran off on foot after the tires of the reported stolen jeep were deflated from deputies’ spike strips.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies advised they were in pursuit of a reported stolen Jeep Cherokee and were approaching the state line. They learned the driver had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds at times of over 100 mph, erratically hit his breaks, and swerved to avoid spike strips.



With little to no traffic, the pursuit continued until a tire of the jeep went flat thanks to the deployment of the spike strips.

The driver slowed to a near stop east of Havana, and both the boys fled on foot.

Deputy Ennis caught the driver near the I-90 fence and took him into custody.

Additional deputies and officers arrived to help, and caught the passenger a short time later.

Both the boys were transported and booked in the Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Additionally, the driver was charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle and held for his Idaho felony warrant.

The names are not being released because the boys are juveniles.