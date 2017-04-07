Potholes still a problem for Spokane

Pothole patrol. The snow from the rough winter we had is not sticking around, so why are the potholes?

The city of Spokane says they are actually never done with filling potholes. It's a year round activity always. As of March 30th, the city has filled a total of 2,753 potholes.

City crews work on a Monday through Thursday basis, prioritizing the most important streets. Freya is actually one street that will get long term help but right now, it's challenging to repair it at all with the wet weather.

The city works with Inland Asphalt and Shamrock which are private companies that allow crews to access hot-mix asphalt. It gives a far more superior repair over the cold-mix asphalt crews have used.

Remember, if you have a pothole, you need to report it, so roads can improve. You can call the city of Spokane at 3-1-1 but be sure to include as much information as possible. The city says larger potholes should be filled within 48 hours of your report.