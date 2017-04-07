U of I student in stable condition after being stabbed 14 times - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U of I student in stable condition after being stabbed 14 times by ex-husband

MOSCOW, Idaho -

A man in Moscow is facing charges after he’s accused of breaking into a University of Idaho student’s apartment and stabbing her 14 times while she was asleep.  

The woman is his ex-wife.

According to court documents, 24 year old Eliseo Deleon Tye confessed to officers that he went into the apartment to look for a thumb drive. He told police he had to get the drive from his ex-wife or his sister’s life would be in jeopardy.

Court documents also mention that Deleon Tye told police he searched the apartment before he entered his ex-wife’s room and stabbed her repeatedly.

 Deleon Tye did not want to kill his ex-wife, rather he wanted to incapacitate her.

The victim told police she was woken up by a person in her bedroom wearing a ski mask and sunglasses.

Court documents note that the victim says she screamed as loud as she could and struggled with the man before he threw her to the floor and started to stab her.

The victim says that the attacker stopped stabbing her and asked if she wanted to die slow or fast or if he should kill himself.  She says she then pulled the ski mask off of her attacker, finding that it was her ex-husband.

The victim’s family tells us she is in stable condition, surviving stab wounds to her lungs, liver and colon.

Deleon Tye faces charges for attempted murder and burglary and is due in court later this month.

