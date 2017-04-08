Adrenaline junkie gets pummeled by a pigeon while riding Europe’s fastest roller coaster

A thrill-seeker is making headlines after a YouTube video of his wild roller coaster ride went viral on Reddit Friday.

He was left with blood splatter on his face after being smacked in the neck by a pigeon passing by.

The incident happened Friday at the grand opening of the Red Force roller coaster at Ferrari Land near Barcelona, Spain.

The rider seems a bit confused, but not entirely bothered by what happens.

He causally wipes the bird off his shoulder and continues to enjoy the ride- not at all worried that the dead bird may be covered in parasites.

Let this man be a lesson for us all- life is a roller coaster. It has its ups and downs, and is wildly unpredictable. We can worry about getting a dead bird stuck to our neck, or we can buckle up and enjoy the ride.

You can watch the full video here: