Slow-moving slide near Oso closes road; homes evacuated

Slow-moving slide near Oso closes road; homes evacuated

The mudslide that struck near Oso in March 2014 killed 43 people. The mudslide that struck near Oso in March 2014 killed 43 people.
OSO, Wash. - -

(AP) - Authorities say a road has been closed and some evacuations were recommended near a slow-moving landslide close to the site of a massive deadly slide northeast of Seattle in 2014.
    
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Friday that people who noticed cracks on a road above the State Route 530 near Oso, Washington this week called officials.
    
She says a state geologist responded to the area about 1.5 miles west of the 2014 slide and found several sites where significant cracks in the slope indicated that the slope is moving.
    
Geologists are calling it a "reactivation of small portion of a previous landslide," Ireton said in a news release.
    
Ireton says State Route 530 has been closed as a precaution between mile marker 35 and 36 until at least Saturday when geologists can continue inspecting the area.
    
She said authorities were also going door-to-door to about 10 homes, asking for voluntary evacuations.
    
She said there had been no injuries or property damage.
    
The mudslide that struck near Oso in March 2014 killed 43 people.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/7/2017 10:30:50 PM (GMT -7:00)

