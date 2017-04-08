State Route 21 in Ferry County closed at Gold Creek due to washout

Washington State Patrol reports that State Route 21 at Gold Creek, about 15 miles south of Republic, is closed due to road damage.

There is no detour available for southbound traffic. Northbound local traffic can use Cache Creek Road to Nespelum then to Tonasket and SR 20 to Republic.

Troopers say the route is extremely long and has seasonal weight restrictions. Large trucks are prohibited.

No additional information was immediately available.