State Route 21 in Ferry County closed at Gold Creek due to washo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State Route 21 in Ferry County closed at Gold Creek due to washout

Posted: Updated:
REPUBLIC, Wash. -

Washington State Patrol reports that State Route 21 at Gold Creek, about 15 miles south of Republic, is closed due to road damage.

There is no detour available for southbound traffic. Northbound local traffic can use Cache Creek Road to Nespelum then to Tonasket and SR 20 to Republic.

Troopers say the route is extremely long and has seasonal weight restrictions. Large trucks are prohibited.

No additional information was immediately available. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:23:57 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

  • One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:58:28 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-09 20:04:13 GMT

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Monday, July 10 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-07-10 21:00:19 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot

    NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-07-10 19:55:24 GMT

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter's swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That's close by space standards. Juno's instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.

    >>

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA's Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter's swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That's close by space standards. Juno's instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.

    >>

  • Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money

    Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money

    Monday, July 10 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:58:01 GMT

    It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches this evening (Monday) at 6pm and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30 hour sale:  1.) Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live.

    >>

    It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches this evening (Monday) at 6pm and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30 hour sale:  1.) Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live.

    >>
    •   