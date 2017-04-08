After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibility

After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibilityPosted: Updated:
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.>>
Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida
BARTOW, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida. She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.>>
Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack
TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.">>
Fire crews quickly get Spokane garbage truck fire under control
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are still trying to figure out why a Spokane garbage truck caught fire Monday afternoon near Olive and Freya in east Spokane. It happened outside the Napa Auto Parts store. Fire crews were on scene within moments getting the fire under control.>>
Man shot and killed on boat by officers identified
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police early Sunday after he allegedly fired shots toward shore from a sailboat in the waters off Washington state. The Washington State Patrol said Monday that 34-year-old Robert D. Yeiser randomly shot at shoreline homes and then at responding officers starting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Eagle Harbor.>>
Holding cellphones while driving will be banned July 23
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington drivers will soon be prohibited from holding cellphones or other electronic devices while driving. The Olympian newspaper reports that Washington's new tougher, distracted driving law goes into effect July 23. It prohibits motorists from holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Boundary County Sheriff's Office warns of bear sightings in Bonners Ferry
The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is offering a warning after they say they received several reports of a young bear wandering city streets. They posted on Facebook Monday that the reports come from areas of Oak Street up to most recently the west side of Madison. Deputies say the bear is rummaging through trash as it is found and then moving on.>>
Reckless driver arrested after running from deputies in car and on foot
Spokane Valley deputies arrested a 24-year-old man and booked him into jail on several charges after a chase over the weekend. It happened Saturday around 10:15 p.m. when deputy Nathan Booth spotted a green Jeep Cherokee without license plates driving recklessly near 10th and Pierce in Spokane Valley.>>
Share the road: Tennessee cyclist hit by car; driver arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Summertime means it's time for drivers to be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians on the road. A GoPro video from two cyclists in Tennessee shows what can happen when you don't share the road, and it's going viral Monday. Tyler Noe and his fellow triathlete Greg Goodman were riding on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Nashville Saturday.>>
No, you will not get two free Delta tickets if you click on that link floating around Facebook
KHQ.COM - Two of these in one day. Honestly, we could probably write an article a day for every scam on Facebook, but after we posted the warning about the Jayden K Smith hoax, we noticed another oldie but goodie (badie?) making it's way across our feed on Monday: The Delta ticket scam. The post isn't new, but seems to be getting popular again, with plenty of people falling for it.>>
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Diplomats: US drafts new sanctions resolution against NKorea
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Two U.N. diplomats say the United States is seeking new sanctions against North Korea following its successful test last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile.>>
Rescuers robbed at gunpoint trying to aid distressed hiker
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California sheriff's deputies are searching for two armed men who robbed rescuers trying to aid a distressed hiker on a popular trail. Kern County Sgt. Zack Bittle said an operation to find the culprits was underway Monday in the Piute Mountains about 85 miles north of Los Angeles.>>
