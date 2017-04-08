After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibility - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibility

Posted: Updated:
PALM BEACH, Fla. -

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump's surprise strikes on Syria, his allies and adversaries have searched for some broader meaning in his decision.
    
Is Trump now a humanitarian interventionist, willing to wield American military power when foreign governments threaten their own citizens?
    
Is he a commander in chief who once warned against intervention in Syria but is now prepared to plunge the United States deeper into the conflict?
    
Is he turning on Russia, one of Syria's most important patrons, after months of flirting with closer U.S. ties with Moscow?
    
Trump would say he's simply flexible - an emerging foreign policy doctrine that leaves room for evolution and uncertainty.

