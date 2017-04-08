After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibility

After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibilityPosted: Updated:
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.>>
Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida
BARTOW, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida. She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.>>
Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack
TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.">>
