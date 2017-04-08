Idaho man who escaped Washington jail captured by police

Authorities say police have captured one of two men who escaped from the county jail in Yakima.



The Yakima County Department of Corrections says police late Friday arrested 31-year-old Chad Tipton of Post Falls, Idaho, without incident in Olympia, Washington.



Officials say they are still looking for 31-year-old Steven Roche, of Spokane, Washington.



Both were held on charges from Kootenai County, Idaho. Douglas is accused of burglary and forgery, while Tipton is accused of assault and other charges.



The Yakima County Department of Corrections says officers doing a head count 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered the two inmates missing.

