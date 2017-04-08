Now on high court, the real Neil Gorsuch set to stand up

Republicans portrayed the next Supreme Court justice as a folksy family guy.



Democrats tried to paint Neil Gorsuch as a cold-hearted automaton.



Somewhere in between is the real thing.



Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump 10 weeks ago. Since then, he's seen his life story, personality and professional career explored in excruciating detail.



The portrait that emerges is more nuanced than the extremes drawn by his supporters and critics.



Gorsuch is widely regarded as a warm and collegial family man, boss and jurist - loyal to his employees and kind to those of differing viewpoints.



He's also been shown to be a judge who takes such a "rigidly neutral" approach to the law that it can lead to dispassionate rulings with sometimes brutal results.

