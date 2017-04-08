Man accused of killing Post Falls father in road rage incident sentenced to life

Man accused of killing Post Falls father in road rage incident sentenced to lifePosted: Updated:
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
Stolen RV quickly recovered by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Call them bold or just stupid, but when thieves decided to swipe a family's dream camper in broad daylight, they didn't try very hard to hid the evidence of their crime. The first rule of robbery is don't be obvious. Nevertheless, the pair of bad guys behind this heist picked what's probably the most memorable RV in all of Spokane.>>
Are recent Spokane carjackings part of a trend?
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the question on the minds of motorists around town: Are we actually looking at a mini-crime wave of carjackings? Fortunately the answer is no. In any other circumstance, five carjackings in such a short period of time would certainly be cause for alarm. But when we looked closer at each attack individually with Spokane police, we found out that in three of the cases, the victim knew their carjacker beforehand.>>
Man floating the Spokane River joined the search for 4-year-old who drowned
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rick Clark was wrapping up a two-and-a-half hour floating trip with his family on the Spokane River when he found himself in the middle of a frantic search. "I noticed a couple guys were yelling at us so I sat up on the tube to hear what they were saying and they said, ‘There’s a boy in the river, a little 4-year-old, we’re looking for him’," said Clark.>>
Firefighter saves brother in Oldtown fire
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Investigators are still piecing together what may have caused a vacant house fire in Oldtown, Idaho. But we're learning more about one firefighters saving another in the line of duty. Not much is left of that home, but Terry Emord, a firefighter for West Pend Oreille Fire District, says when crews were pulling up they were treating it as one they’ve been to before.>>
Spokane Empire to cease operations and will not play football in 2018
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Empire have announced that they will cease operations and will not be be playing football in the 2018 season.>>
College students headed to Maui after years-long joke goes viral
KHQ.com - A pair of Kent State college students are headed to Hawaii after their three-year-long joke went viral on Twitter recently. 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old first matched on the dating app Tinder in September of 2014. Josh reached out and said hello, but Michelle didn't respond until two months later.>>
Spokane Police use overdose reversal drug to save life
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a patrol officer was able to use Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, on a man who swallowed an unknown substance before running from officers. It happened around 10:30 p.m. The man was taken into custody and became unresponsive. He had pinpoint pupils and appeared to be struggling to breathe, which are signs of an opiate overdoes.>>
Oregon State Parks authorities locate missing Spokane man
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies report a 73-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been located by Oregon State Parks authorities and is safe, and not in need of assistance.>>
Lawsuit: Washington cyberstalking law violates free speech
SEATTLE (AP) - A retired Air Force major is asking a federal court to declare Washington state's cyberstalking law unconstitutional, saying he's been threatened with prosecution - and up to a year in jail - for repeatedly making online posts that criticize a community activist. Richard L. Rynearson III filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.>>
Is Kid Rock running for Senate?
DETROIT, Mich. - His name is Kiiiiiiid, Kid Rock. But it could be Senator Kid Rock soon, if a new campaign website is to be believed. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, threw his fedora in the ring for U.S. Senate on Twitter on Wednesday.>>
