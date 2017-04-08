Man accused of killing Post Falls father in road rage incident sentenced to life

UPDATE: Monday, April 10, 2017

David Hutto has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the October 2016 murder of Post Falls resident Bo Kirk. He also received life sentences for a first degree kidnapping charge, and first degree robbery.

BREAKING: David Hutto sentenced to life without parole in the murder of William "Bo" Kirk @KHQLocalNews — Joe McHale (@KHQJoe) April 10, 2017

Previous Coverage:

The man accused of killing a Post Falls father in a road rage incident last year, is scheduled to appear in an Idaho courtroom Monday for a sentencing hearing. David E. Hutto faces charges of first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and robbery. According to prosecutors Hutto will not face the death penalty Monday, but could, at maximum, get life in prison for each count.

Hutto is accused of killing 41-year-old William "Bo" Kirk of Post Falls in October. Kirk disappeared after not returning home from work. Later his truck was found engulfed in flames, but Kirk could not be found.

During their investigation, police discovered Kirk's debit card had been used to withdraw money from ATM machines. Police later recovered and released surveillance video of a man driving Kirk's truck, and wearing a bandana to cover his face, pulling money from ATM from Kirk's account.

In late October, Kirk's body was discovered in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest near Hayden days after he was reported missing, near where his burned truck was found.

Hutto originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but changed his plea to guilty in February.