Boat sinks, another damaged in fire at Seattle marina

SEATTLE -

One boat sank and another sustained damage in a Saturday morning fire at a marina in Seattle.
    
The U.S. Coast Guard in a news release says the boat that sank at Shilshole Bay Marina held about 150 gallons of fuel and a containment boom has been placed around the sunken boat.
    
Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.
    
No damage estimate has been made.
    
Officials say a salvage company has been hired to remove fuel from the sunken boat and salvage the vessel.

