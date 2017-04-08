Boat sinks, another damaged in fire at Seattle marina

One boat sank and another sustained damage in a Saturday morning fire at a marina in Seattle.



The U.S. Coast Guard in a news release says the boat that sank at Shilshole Bay Marina held about 150 gallons of fuel and a containment boom has been placed around the sunken boat.



Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.



No damage estimate has been made.



Officials say a salvage company has been hired to remove fuel from the sunken boat and salvage the vessel.

