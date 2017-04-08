Highway 395 between Colville, Kettle Falls still closed; Shorter detour in place

Update: Highway 395 remains closed north of Colville as water continues to flow over the road.

A 15-mile detour was in place over the weekend after the original detour was also washed out. On Monday, Stevens County reopened Williams Lake Road at the south end of the closure with a gravel surface and a 15 mph speed limit.

The Williams Lake Road-Spanish Prairie Road detour is open to passenger cars and legally loaded trucks.

Previous coverage:

Washington State Patrol reports U.S. 395 remains closed Saturday just north of Colville as water continues to flow over the highway. A detour was set up earlier Saturday morning, but that detour was also closed Saturday morning due to damage.

Troopers announced Saturday afternoon that they have set up a long detour. The detour is for passenger vehicles and legally loaded trucks.

From Northbound US 395 at Colville, turn right onto SR 20 to Alladdin Road, left on Alladdin, left on Douglas Falls, left on Gillette, left on Williams Lake, right on Spanish Prairie to US 395. The South bound US 395 detour is via Spanish Prairie to Williams Lake Rd., left on Williams Lake Rd. and go north to Gillette Rd., right on Gillette Rd. to Douglas Falls Rd., right on Douglas Falls Rd to Aladdin Rd., right on Aladdin Rd. , which will take you back to SR 20 MP 355.5, near the Colville airport. Then to Colville on SR 20.

The detour is about 15 miles long.

State Patrol reports there is no timeline for reopening the highway.