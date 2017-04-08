Highway 395 between Colville, Kettle Falls still closed; Shorter detour in place

Highway 395 between Colville, Kettle Falls still closed; Shorter detour in placePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.>>
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.>>
Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida
Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida
BARTOW, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida. She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.>>
BARTOW, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida. She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.>>
Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack
TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.">>
TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation.">>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash
Sheriff: 12 bodies found in Marine plane crash
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.>>
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.>>
Man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS
Man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges. The Seattlepi.com reported Monday that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6. Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - An Olympia, Washington man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges. The Seattlepi.com reported Monday that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6. Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.>>
Spokane woman creates crop swap for extra veggies
Spokane woman creates crop swap for extra veggies
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a problem you may have experienced -- too many veggies, too little time to eat them all. If you're into gardening, you know sometimes there is more than enough to go around. But Spokane woman has found a solution: Take it to the Audobon Community Veggie Trade. It's located right next to Audobon Park and it's basically a crop swap.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a problem you may have experienced -- too many veggies, too little time to eat them all. If you're into gardening, you know sometimes there is more than enough to go around. But Spokane woman has found a solution: Take it to the Audobon Community Veggie Trade. It's located right next to Audobon Park and it's basically a crop swap.>>
Deputies: Suspected burglar breaks into Spokane County home and orders pizza
Deputies: Suspected burglar breaks into Spokane County home and orders pizza
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man after they say he broke into the garage of a vacant home and then apparently ordered pizza. On July 4, a neighbor reported seeing a man break into the garage near her house on N. Monroe. A deputy arrived on scene and a man identified as 28-year-old Derek Dolan came out of the garage with a backpack in his hand.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man after they say he broke into the garage of a vacant home and then apparently ordered pizza. On July 4, a neighbor reported seeing a man break into the garage near her house on N. Monroe. A deputy arrived on scene and a man identified as 28-year-old Derek Dolan came out of the garage with a backpack in his hand.>>
Paperboy helps deputies catch car prowler in Spokane
Paperboy helps deputies catch car prowler in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The person who drops off your paper every morning usually delivers the headlines instead of making them, but a local paperboy is being praised for helping stop a thief in the act. A Spokane woman says she heard a knock at her South Hill home early Saturday morning. She says her paperboy alerted her that a man was in the back of her son’s truck rummaging through his tools.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The person who drops off your paper every morning usually delivers the headlines instead of making them, but a local paperboy is being praised for helping stop a thief in the act. A Spokane woman says she heard a knock at her South Hill home early Saturday morning. She says her paperboy alerted her that a man was in the back of her son’s truck rummaging through his tools.>>
Fairchild AFB continues groundwater sampling
Fairchild AFB continues groundwater sampling
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - The Air Force Civil Engineer Center says it will continue sampling off-base wells of elevated levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOA) to the north and south of Fairchild AFB, beginning on Monday.>>
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - The Air Force Civil Engineer Center says it will continue sampling off-base wells of elevated levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOA) to the north and south of Fairchild AFB, beginning on Monday.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
Fire crews quickly get Spokane garbage truck fire under control
Fire crews quickly get Spokane garbage truck fire under control
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are still trying to figure out why a Spokane garbage truck caught fire Monday afternoon near Olive and Freya in east Spokane. It happened outside the Napa Auto Parts store. Fire crews were on scene within moments getting the fire under control.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are still trying to figure out why a Spokane garbage truck caught fire Monday afternoon near Olive and Freya in east Spokane. It happened outside the Napa Auto Parts store. Fire crews were on scene within moments getting the fire under control.>>
Man shot and killed on boat by officers identified
Man shot and killed on boat by officers identified
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police early Sunday after he allegedly fired shots toward shore from a sailboat in the waters off Washington state. The Washington State Patrol said Monday that 34-year-old Robert D. Yeiser randomly shot at shoreline homes and then at responding officers starting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Eagle Harbor.>>
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police early Sunday after he allegedly fired shots toward shore from a sailboat in the waters off Washington state. The Washington State Patrol said Monday that 34-year-old Robert D. Yeiser randomly shot at shoreline homes and then at responding officers starting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Eagle Harbor.>>
Holding cellphones while driving will be banned July 23
Holding cellphones while driving will be banned July 23
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington drivers will soon be prohibited from holding cellphones or other electronic devices while driving. The Olympian newspaper reports that Washington's new tougher, distracted driving law goes into effect July 23. It prohibits motorists from holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington drivers will soon be prohibited from holding cellphones or other electronic devices while driving. The Olympian newspaper reports that Washington's new tougher, distracted driving law goes into effect July 23. It prohibits motorists from holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>