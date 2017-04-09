Schweitzer Engineering to expand in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Schweitzer Engineering to expand in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will expand its Spokane office after buying an office building.
    
The Pullman-based company plans a move into the facility by late summer.
    
The Spokesman-Review says Schweitzer makes equipment for the electric power industry. Schweitzer said it will continue to grow in Spokane, where employees have increased from six to 60.
    
Overall, Schweitzer has nearly 5,000 employees, with about 2,300 of those based at its Pullman headquarters.
    
Spokane employees support various divisions, including finance, marketing and corporate communications, but more than half work in research and development.
    
The company designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world, preventing blackouts.
    
___
    
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

