Tillerson says US missile strikes carry message for others

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack carry a message for any country seen as operating outside international norms.



He didn't specify North Korea, but the context was clear enough.



In an interview with ABC's "This Week," Tillerson conveyed this message: "If you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken."



There was little doubt the missile strikes would be seen in North Korea as a message. The North has long claimed that the U.S. is preparing some kind of assault against it and justifies its nuclear weapons as defensive.

