To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks like step back

To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks like step backPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.>>
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.>>
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
TRENDING: Woman requests sick-time for "mental health" and the world is applauding
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
When do you allow yourself to take a sick day? Only when you're hugging the toilet? Or... do you let yourself take a sick day to de-stress and gain better mental health? We've all had those days right? You have to go to work but you're either completely exhausted, on the verge of tears or perhaps moments away from what feels like a mental break down. Do you choose to take a sick day or... do you suck-it-up and go to work anyway, fearing your coworkers or boss will think less of ...>>
Charges dropped against Spokane Police officer arrested for domestic violence
Charges dropped against Spokane Police officer arrested for domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Spokane County early Tuesday morning for domestic violence assault. A deputy was sent to the officer's home at around midnight for a domestic violence investigation. Deputies arrested John Scott for one count of assault fourth degree domestic violence.>>
Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car
Suspect in Spokane Valley pursuit on the loose after crashing his passenger's car into another car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "We know who he is. If we don't find him today, we know where to look for him," Deputy Craig Chamberlin told KHQ after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. Deputy Chamberlin says another deputy spotted a car parked next to another vehicle trying to tow it near West Valley High School and stopped to see what was going on.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "We know who he is. If we don't find him today, we know where to look for him," Deputy Craig Chamberlin told KHQ after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. Deputy Chamberlin says another deputy spotted a car parked next to another vehicle trying to tow it near West Valley High School and stopped to see what was going on.>>
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
Spokane man gets pistol-whipped as vehicle is carjacked in own driveway
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>
KHQ.COM - A man in northwest Spokane is recovering from minor injuries after he was pistol-whipped and had his vehicle carjacked while sitting in it in his own driveway. The carjacking occurred at Hemlock and Grace, only about 50-feet away from where a carjacking occurred last Thursday in the same block.>>