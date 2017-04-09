Man killed after crashing into light pole near Clearwater Casino

Police in Idaho say a man is dead after a crash on southbound Highway 95 outside of Lewiston.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday morning. Police responded to investigate the crash at mile marker 307.5, near the Clearwater Casino. Investigators report 55-year-old Conrad M. Claye was driving southbound when his vehicle left the road onto the right shoulder striking a light pole. Claye was pronounced dead at the scene.

Claye was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.