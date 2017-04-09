Daughter of man killed in crash warns of distracted driving dang - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Daughter of man killed in crash warns of distracted driving dangers

WENATCHEE, Wash. -

Troopers are keeping an extra eye out for distracted drivers this month. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015, 3,477 people were killed by distracted driving. And it’s a reality that one Wenatchee family knows all too well.

Back in November, Sharon Horn was getting ready for her son’s 17th birthday. But then she found out that her father was hit and killed in a crash.

“She hit him so hard that one of the witnesses stated his car went airborne,” Horn says.

Her father was getting ready to turn into the driveway off the highway to their family home in Yakima, but someone crashed into him from behind. Horn says that female driver had 0.7 miles to see her father in front of her. Horn’s father, Johnny Rains, died upon impact.

“It’s been very hard on all of us. We all have anxiety when it comes to driving,” she says. “He was 50 years old with 8 grandkids. Loved unconditionally with everything that he had to give. He was all about his family. He and my mom were soul mates and best friends.”

This past March, instead of celebrating their wedding anniversary, Sharon’s mom took flowers and balloons out to the crash site to remember her father.

“They had so many years together that they were robbed of because somebody, something else was more important,” Horn says.

Now Sharon is trying to prevent other families from feeling this pain. She started the Facebook page, Washington State Distracted Driving Awareness.

Now, Sharon is trying to prevent other families from feeling this pain.

She started this Facebook group in hopes of raising awareness.

“Any amount of taking your eyes off the road puts somebody else’s life at risk and it’s not fair that we get an urn and she gets a ticket. That’s what we have to carry around with us now is ashes of my dad,” Horn says.

A good rule of thumb is to put your phone in the backseat while driving so you won't use it. Also, be aware that there are other distractions too - like reaching for something that fell. 

