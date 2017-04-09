Families gather in Coeur d'Alene to take a stand against child abuse

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare – child abuse at the hands of someone you thought you could trust.

On Sunday, a group of about 50 people gathered to march against child abuse, and in honor of a child ripped too early from their loved ones.

Dacia Cheyney organized Maliki’s March to honor him for his birthday. He would’ve turned 2 years old. But police say her son died while under the care of his stepfather.

“No parent should have to bury their child. And if I can help anything to stop it, I will,” Cheyney says.

The march is raising money to help other kids. Cheyney and her friends don’t want the issue of child abuse to be swept under the rug.

“Keep reminding people that it's not okay,” says Gabby Pease. “That's why we keep organizing things because it's not something that should just go away.”

So as they let go of the balloons, Cheyney hopes her message gets to her little angel.

“That no matter what we won't stop and that he will have justice. And we love him and miss him,” she says.