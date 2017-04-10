Video shows guards forcefully dragging passenger off United flig - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Video shows guards forcefully dragging passenger off United flight

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Video shows three security officials dragging a passenger from a United Airlines flight at a Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
    
The (Louisville) Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2oQtLIA ) a United representative confirmed Sunday night that a person was removed from Flight 3411 to Louisville, Kentucky, saying it was "overbooked."

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO
    
Passenger Audra D. Bridges posted the video on Facebook. It shows the guards grabbing then dragging the passenger down the aisle. Screaming is heard and other passengers say "Oh my God" and "Look at what you did to him."
    
United said airline representatives chose four passengers at random when no volunteers agreed to leave the overbooked flight. They requested law enforcement assistance when one of them refused to leave.
    
Bridges says United asked for four passengers to relinquish their seats for airline employees on stand-by.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:13:07 GMT

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

    Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.

    >>

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:27:45 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.

    >>

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:19:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Is Kid Rock running for Senate?

    Is Kid Rock running for Senate?

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:36:17 GMT

    DETROIT, Mich. - His name is Kiiiiiiid, Kid Rock. But it could be Senator Kid Rock soon, if a new campaign website is to be believed. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, threw his fedora in the ring for U.S. Senate on Twitter on Wednesday.

    >>

    DETROIT, Mich. - His name is Kiiiiiiid, Kid Rock. But it could be Senator Kid Rock soon, if a new campaign website is to be believed. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, threw his fedora in the ring for U.S. Senate on Twitter on Wednesday.

    >>

  • ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day

    ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:18:06 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T has a surprise for tech firms and internet activists supporting net neutrality, the principle that bars internet service providers from playing favorites with websites and apps. Although AT&T has fiercely fought the Federal Communications Commission's 2015 rules to enact the principle, it's backing Wednesday's "day of action" denouncing AT&T and other ISPs.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T has a surprise for tech firms and internet activists supporting net neutrality, the principle that bars internet service providers from playing favorites with websites and apps. Although AT&T has fiercely fought the Federal Communications Commission's 2015 rules to enact the principle, it's backing Wednesday's "day of action" denouncing AT&T and other ISPs.

    >>

  • Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica

    Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:54:22 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) - or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) - or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.

    >>
    •   