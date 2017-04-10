Slow-moving landslide near Oso closes State Route 530 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Slow-moving landslide near Oso closes State Route 530

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
OSO, Wash. (AP) - State Route 530 near Oso, Washington will remain closed until Thursday after the discovery of a small slow-moving landslide above the southwest side of the road.
    
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nvwUNN ) that officials closed the road Friday night.
    
Shari Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says residents reported cracks on the road last week. Crews observed additional movement Friday.
    
Geologists say they haven't noted additional movements since Friday but want more time to observe the area before the highway can reopen.
    
They believe the slide still has the potential to move.
    
Ireton says geologists are calling it a "re-activation of small portion of a previous landslide."
    
The mudslide that struck near Oso in March 2014 killed 43 people and buried Highway 530 under as much as 20 feet of muck.
    
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

  • 4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River

  • Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood

  • Dumpster diving feeds family of nine

  • Is Kid Rock running for Senate?

  • ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day

  • Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica

