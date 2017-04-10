Slow-moving landslide near Oso closes State Route 530

Slow-moving landslide near Oso closes State Route 530Posted: Updated:
4-year-old dies at hospital after being pulled from Spokane River
Update 9:55 p.m.: Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said late Tuesday that a 4-year-old child has died at the hospital after being pulled from the Spokane River near the Downriver Golf Course.>>
Mom stops attempted child luring in Spokane Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Some scary moments in one Spokane Valley neighborhood after a woman says she scared a man off trying to lure two little girls into his car. It happened near Ella and Indiana. Jennifer Williams says she has lived in the area for close to nine years and has never been worried about her kids playing outside. That is until she saw what happened on Tuesday.>>
Dumpster diving feeds family of nine
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder how you can get so little at the grocery store while spending so much? It's happened to all of us, but one family has found the best way to bargain shop: Go dumpster diving. That's right. It sounds odd but the Stevensons found a way to save hundreds, even thousands a month while digging through the trash.>>
In viral post, Spokane woman claims shop denied cancer patient service
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Facebook post has gone viral after a mother whose daughter lost her hair to cancer wrote that a store refused to sell them a wig. She says that the issue was a previous review written by a family member that paints the store in a negative light. Leann Kaufman says her 22-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Stage 2 bone cancer several months ago.>>
Mother concerned about fights at Hillyard pool
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s a summertime tradition for kids to hang out and cool off at the pool. But one mother says she’s concerned for the kids who go to the pool in Hillyard. She didn’t want to be identified, but she says her son was hanging out at a friend’s house when all of sudden, he heard a commotion at the pool.>>
New concept for Riverfront Park’s Pavilion unveiled; sparks debate
SPOKANE, Wash. - The new concept for a Spokane landmark and centerpiece for Riverfront Park was unveiled Monday. The Spokane Parks Department recently released renderings for the Pavilion, but not everyone is on board. “I don’t really think it’s about whether you like the design or not,” said Spokane City Council President, Ben Stuckart.>>
Is Kid Rock running for Senate?
DETROIT, Mich. - His name is Kiiiiiiid, Kid Rock. But it could be Senator Kid Rock soon, if a new campaign website is to be believed. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, threw his fedora in the ring for U.S. Senate on Twitter on Wednesday.>>
ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day
NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T has a surprise for tech firms and internet activists supporting net neutrality, the principle that bars internet service providers from playing favorites with websites and apps. Although AT&T has fiercely fought the Federal Communications Commission's 2015 rules to enact the principle, it's backing Wednesday's "day of action" denouncing AT&T and other ISPs.>>
Scientists say massive iceberg has broken off in Antarctica
LONDON (AP) - Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica. Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Wednesday the iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described weighing 1 trillion tonnes (1.12 trillion U.S. tons) - or having twice the volume of Lake Erie.>>
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire covered in poop. Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help.>>
Washington State University tuition to climb 2.2% this year
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State University Board of Regents has voted to raise undergraduate tuition 2.2 percent for the coming school year. Wednesday's vote means undergraduates will see their tuition increase by $103 per semester for the academic year that begins Aug. 21. The new full-time, annual tuition rate for resident undergraduates will be $9,530.>>
Sheriff's Office investigating possible child luring in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday that they want you to know about. At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a suspicious person and possible child luring on Tuesday that they want you to know about. At around 3:30 p.m., a neighbor doing some yard work in the 1900 block of N. Ella, near Woodard Elementary, heard a car driving by slowly. Initially, the woman said she thought the driver was looking for homes for sale, but then she heard a man say, "Hey girls. Hey Girls come here. I have some books for you."
Hospital security guard turns into step stool for elderly woman being discharged
PEORIA, Ill. - A hospital security guard in Peoria, Illinois made himself even more useful Tuesday for an elderly patient who was being released.>>
The officer got down on the ground so the woman could use him as a step stool to get into her vehicle. Witnesses say the woman didn't want to step on the man at first, but he insisted and she used him to climb into the truck.
UPDATE: Stolen car located in north Spokane, armed and dangerous suspect still on the loose
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thanks to an alert citizen, the stolen Hyundai was recovered in the area of Atlantic and Lyons just before midnight. A citizen recognized the vehicle after seeing the information requesting assistance broadcast on the news and called immediately. Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Spokane Police Officers quickly responded to the location.>>
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
MARATHON, Fla. - A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.>>
Maine Rep.who threatened to make Trump 'half term president' issues apology
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine Democratic lawmaker says he regrets an "aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate" Facebook post criticizing President Donald Trump. Rep. Scott Hamann on Tuesday called Trump a "half-term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet." Hamann says he shouldn't have used such language and was trying to make a point about the state of political discourse.>>
