SHRED DAY 2017 is TODAY! Here's where you can get your documents shredded!

It's one of our most popular events and certainly one of the most frequently asked questions we get: "When is Shred Day?"

Well, here's your answer!

We are holding our Shred Day event on Saturday, April 29, 2017! That's TODAY!

The event begins early in the morning at 6:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m.

Here are the STCU locations where you can drop off your sensitive documents to be properly disposed of:

North Branch: 206 E Hastings Rd, Spokane

Liberty Lake: 1620 N. Signal Drive, enter off of Appleway

Silver Lake Mall: 6704 N Gov't Way Dalton Gardens, ID

Here’s a quick guide to evaluate what records you should keep — and for how long — when sorting through the growing amount of paperwork arriving each year: