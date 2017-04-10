Spokane Valley detectives searching for robbery suspect who hit Macy's employee with frying pan

Anyone who can help identify the male suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help finding a man they say initially stole two frying pans from Macy's at the Spokane Valley Mall and then hit a security employee with one of those frying pans when confronted.

Detectives say the suspect grabbed the frying pans and left without paying on February 13, 2017. When confronted, detectives say he struck the security employee in the face and shoulder with one of the pans then ran off on foot. The employee was not seriously injured.

Anyone who can help identify the male suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160, reference #10018741.