Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 10th

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The mayor of Latvia's capital, Riga, was talking about the city's efforts to fix potholes during his weekly online question-and-answer show when he got interrupted ... by his cat Dumka.

City Hall spokesman Viktors Smirnovs says the black-and-white fluffy feline decided to have a sip from Nils Usakovs' mug while he was recording the video that was posted Sunday on Facebook.

Smirnovs said Friday "we thought it was funny," so the City Hall decided to re-publish the clip Tuesday of the animal strutting into the frame and boldly starting to drink out of mug as Riga's 40-year-old mayor calmly watched.

Usakovs tried to pet the cat but it jumped off the desk.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) -- They've got hose in different area codes.

Actually they don't because New Gloucester (GLAH'-stur), like the rest of Maine, is located entirely in the 207 area code. But New Gloucester Fire & Rescue's parody of the song "Area Codes" by Ludacris and Nate Dogg is going viral anyway.

The fire department's using its parody video of the song as a recruitment tool. It features firefighters rapping and unfolding firehoses while singing about how they've "got hose in different area codes."

The video had been viewed more than 318,000 times and shared about 5,000 by Monday afternoon.

WGME-TV reports the video started as a collaboration by two firefighters. Conner Boucher was the main force behind it. He's hoping to parlay it into an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres (dih-JEN'-ur-us) Show."

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company says it has canceled this year's Easter egg hunt for children because of "unruly" parents in past years.

The Norco Fire Company in North Coventry Township says on its Facebook page the annual children's event won't be held this year.

Deputy Chief Chuck Hipple says there has been a recurring problem of some parents running onto the field despite having been told not to and posing a danger to children. He says it's not the majority of people but a few people "just can't seem to let the kids have fun."

Officials say they hope to try again later to hold the event in the township near Pottstown, 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

COLP, Ill. (AP) -- The next village president in a southern Illinois community will be decided by a coin toss.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale says Tammy O'Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena each received 11 votes last Tuesday in Colp.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says the tie will be broken on April 20. Illinois law calls for such ties to be settled by a coin flip.

O'Daniell-Howell is a lifelong resident of Colp and has been the village clerk since 2009.

Riekena describes his occupation as "geek." He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship. He stayed in the area after earning a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

Only 29 of the 250 registered voters in Colp participated in the election last Tuesday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- The Oregon Legislature may have an unusual request for voters in the next general election that harkens back to that fateful summer day in 1804 when a bitter rivalry between U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr and the nation's first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, was settled with a fatal gunshot.

Should ongoing discussions in Salem materialize, voters would see a question on their general-election ballots asking if a 172-year-old ban on dueling by public officials - as in, the old-fashioned way of resolving fights - should be erased from the Oregon Constitution.

The constitutional ban in question is Article II, Section 9, which says anyone who offers, accepts, knowingly participates in a "challenge to fight a duel ... or who shall agree to go out of the State to fight a duel, shall be ineligible to any office of trust, or profit." (this is exact language from the constitution)

The article was signed into law just 30 minutes after its drafting by the second provisional legislature in 1845, almost 15 years before Oregon's statehood, when squabbles were still often resolved by duel even decades after Hamilton's death on the opposite side of the country.

"They decided that it would not be very civil if two members of the Legislature disagreed and then shot each other on the front steps of the provisional capitol," Republican Sen. Brian Boquist said Wednesday during the proposal's first committee hearing.

Today though, says Boquist, chief sponsor of the proposal, it's an archaic rule that's unnecessary for obvious reasons in modern times.

But, like any change to the constitution, repealing it must be approved by Oregon voters.

Because this particular constitutional change is being proposed by lawmakers, rather than citizens, it must first go through the Legislature's approval process like any other bill. If it passes both chambers, the measure will then be referred to voters, rather than the governor, for the final say.

The proposed repeal of Oregon's old ban on dueling would appear on voter ballots as Senate Joint Resolution 44, or SJR 44.

During this week's hearing, Boquist testified that the article is certainly not the only constitutional provision that would surprise modern-day Oregonians.

"I want you to know that most of your stationery is probably in violation of the law because we have a constitutional clause as to how we can use our stationery," Boquist informed the committee.

He acknowledged the best option would be to tackle all of these constitutional issues at once, rather than piece-by-piece as his proposal would do. The state's constitution still makes references to, for instance, slavery and titles of family nobility, he said, while various amendments over the years sometimes cause contradictions between sections that could become problematic.

"We also do not have a balanced-budget amendment, contrary to popular belief," Boquist said. "The problem with ignoring all those things is that eventually they catch up to us."

Democratic Sen. Ginny Burdick, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, kicked off the discussion by jokingly calling it "the bill I've been waiting all session for."

She later wrapped up the talks with another touch of humor. "Well, I'm deeply disappointed that the ambitions for this bill are bigger than dueling, because I was all set to go," Burdick chuckled.

The sole public testimony came from Dan Meek, a Portland attorney and Oregon Progressive Party spokesman, who opposes Boquist's proposal for two reasons.

"This resolution would allow the candidacies of persons who give or accept challenges to fight duels," Meek wrote to the committee. "Also, there is a cost to removing obviously unenforced and unenforceable provisions in the Oregon Constitution, including the cost of processing and printing this resolution on millions of ballots and processing the results."

State revenue officials concur, adding that such costs - the amounts of which are unknown until election year - would be rolled into the state's expenses for administering elections.

All proposals, including SJR 44, have until April 18 to clear out of their initial policy committees or be referred to a special committee, such as ways and means, or they will fail.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Maine's conservation department is getting involved in the proposed pardoning of a dog, saying the case could have implications for the state's animal welfare laws.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage said last week he was pardoning Dakota the Alaskan husky from a death sentence levied at a court hearing. Dakota killed a neighbor's pug last year.

Dakota's case is scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday. The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has offered to assist the court with the case.

A spokesman for the department says it has a "strong interest" in the case and wants to make sure animal owners are afforded due process. The department says the dangerous-dog statute is designed to protect the public and not to punish dogs like Dakota.

DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- An authentic green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club that was once bought for $5 at a thrift store has sold at auction for more than $139,000.

Green Jacket Auctions says the distinctive sport coat worn by members of the famed Georgia club and presented each year to the winner of the Master's tournament was sold Saturday, a day before the final round of this year's Masters.

The auction house says in its listing that the jacket was discovered in 1994 in a Toronto consignment shop. The tag shows it to be from the 1950s, but the original owner's name has been cut out. The club has confirmed its authenticity.

The auction house also sold the putter Arnold Palmer used to win the 1964 Masters for more than $97,000 Sunday.

BERLIN (AP) - One can only imagine the expletives uttered by a Bavarian driver and his teenage daughter after a farmer accidentally filled their convertible with a trailer full of manure.

German police say the incident happened Saturday near the town of Altomuenster, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Munich.

The 52-year-old father and his 14-year-old daughter were parked by the roadside when a tractor pulling a trailer of liquid manure swung in their direction.

The maneuver sent the entire load pouring into their Renault convertible, covering the occupants from head to toe with slurry.

In a statement Monday, police said the car is likely a write-off.

On the upside, they noted: "nobody was injured."

DALLAS (AP) - Hackers struck the sirens Dallas uses to alert residents to take shelter from inclement weather, triggering intermittent false alarms for about an hour and a half until officials deactivated the system early Saturday morning.

The person or people responsible were able to hack into a part of the system that was communicating with all 156 of the city's sirens, Rocky Vaz, who heads the city's Office of Emergency Management, said at a news conference.

Technicians were trying to determine how to bring the system back online without the risk of it being hacked again, he said. In the meantime, the public has access to other alert systems. Vaz said he hoped to have the siren system back up by Sunday.

The sirens began sounding at 11:42 p.m. Friday. Officials deactivated the entire system by 1:17 a.m. Saturday. Vaz said the sirens went through about 15 cycles of a 90-second siren activation.

"We shut it down as quickly as we could, taking into consideration all of the precautions and protocols we had to take to make sure that we were not compromising our 156-siren system," he said.

City spokeswoman Sana Syed said officials believe the hack came from the Dallas area. Vaz said city officials have asked the Federal Communications Commission for help in determining who was behind the hack. He said police were not involved yet.

"We can't talk a whole lot about the hack itself, because obviously we don't want this to happen again," Syed said.

Syed said that there was a surge in calls to 911 during the time the sirens were sounding. She said that they had about 4,400 calls from about 11:30 p.m. Friday to about 3 a.m. Saturday. She said that usually from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. they get about half that number of calls. The largest surge came from 12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., when about 800 calls were received. The longest wait time was six minutes.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A battle over the phrase "damn good tacos" is headed to federal court in Colorado.

The Austin, Texas-based franchise Torchy's Tacos says that a Fort Collins restaurant called Dam Good Tacos infringed on its trademarked catchphrase.

Torchy's registered its "Damn Good Tacos" tagline with the U.S Patent and Trademark office in 2008, about two years after the Colorado operation launched. The Colorado taco seller uses a different spelling of the same phrase.

Torchy's sent a cease and desist letter to Dam Good Tacos in November and offered financial assistance with a name change. The Colorado taco restaurant declined.

Torchy's tells The Coloradoan newspaper that the company was left with no choice but to file suit. An owner of the Colorado taco restaurant declined to comment on the trademark case.