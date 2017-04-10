Seattle baseball fans can now enjoy fried oysters, bugs

Seattle baseball fans will be able to eat fried oysters and grasshoppers while they enjoy the game.



KIRO-TV reports new food items at Safeco Field were presented to members of the media Thursday. Among them are the Seattle wings, which are actually fried oyster drizzled with hot sauce. The wings were created in a partnership by Seattle Chef Ethan Stowell, Centerplate and the Seattle Mariners. Poquitos Mexican food is adding crispy fried grasshoppers as a taco topping option.



Stowell says it is the first time local restaurants were invited to serve food at the stadium. The partners say they want to make sure there are more food options in the traditional ballpark menu.



