Victim's family on Hutto sentencing: 'It will never bring Bo back, but justice was served'

On Monday David E. Hutto was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Post Falls resident William "Bo" Kirk and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He also received life sentences for counts of first degree kidnapping and first degree robbery.

Kirk was killed in October following a road rage incident. Hutto and a second man, Justin Roy Booth, were arrested shortly after Kirk's body was found in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest near Hayden. Booth remains on a US Marshals hold in the Bonner County Jail and has not been charged with a crime related to the Kirk murder, but Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh says he plans to bring charges against Booth in relation to the murder sometime in the near future.

Kirk's sister, Claudia Jackson, spoke with KHQ following Hutto's sentencing hearing Monday morning.

"The judges decision was exactly what we wanted. It brings a little bit of closure because we got the outcome we wanted. It will never bring Bo back or make everything better, but justice was served in that sense," Jackson said.

Jackson said they stand with McHugh in bringing charges against Booth. And the family hopes justice will be served in that case as well.

"We want to see the same thing as they did with Hutto, he is just as responsible," Jackson said.

When asked whether she wanted to hear anything from Hutto, Jackson said there was nothing he could say.

"These are just evil people," she said.